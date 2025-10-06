Delhi Observes Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti with Citywide Celebrations

The Delhi government has announced that all its offices will be closed on October 7 to commemorate Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. This occasion will see a series of programs, processions, and tribute meetings held throughout the capital.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is expected to participate in these celebrations, highlighting Maharishi Valmiki's pivotal role as the 'adikavi' or first poet of Indian literature and the creator of the Ramayana. A government statement emphasized that his ideals of equality, justice, and humanity remain relevant today.

A special event organized by the Department of Social Welfare will take place at the Secretariat, focusing on discussions about Valmiki's life, teachings, and commitment to social justice, particularly for the Dalit community.