Left Menu

Delhi Observes Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti with Citywide Celebrations

Delhi government offices will close on October 7 to honor Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will join citywide celebrations showcasing Valmiki's influence on literature and his ideals on equality. A special program will also be held to discuss his life and teachings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 08:18 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 08:18 IST
Delhi Observes Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti with Citywide Celebrations
Maharishi Valmiki
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has announced that all its offices will be closed on October 7 to commemorate Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. This occasion will see a series of programs, processions, and tribute meetings held throughout the capital.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is expected to participate in these celebrations, highlighting Maharishi Valmiki's pivotal role as the 'adikavi' or first poet of Indian literature and the creator of the Ramayana. A government statement emphasized that his ideals of equality, justice, and humanity remain relevant today.

A special event organized by the Department of Social Welfare will take place at the Secretariat, focusing on discussions about Valmiki's life, teachings, and commitment to social justice, particularly for the Dalit community.

TRENDING

1
Toxic Tragedy: Fatal Cough Syrup Crisis in Chhindwara

Toxic Tragedy: Fatal Cough Syrup Crisis in Chhindwara

 Global
2
Drone Intercepted Before Moscow Impact

Drone Intercepted Before Moscow Impact

 Global
3
Tragic Collapse: Alarming Death Toll at Indonesian Boarding School

Tragic Collapse: Alarming Death Toll at Indonesian Boarding School

 Global
4
Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League Climbers

Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025