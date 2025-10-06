Left Menu

Drama in the Jungle: Sheryaar the Lion's Adventure

Sheryaar, a five-year-old lion, caused anxiety at Vandalur zoo after going missing on October 3. Obtained from Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Park, he wasn't seen after being released into the Lion Safari. Intensive efforts by zoo staff using technical equipment ensured his safe return to the night shelter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sheryaar, a five-year-old lion at Vandalur Zoo, sparked concern after disappearing on October 3. He reappeared at his night shelter the following Monday, much to the relief of zoo officials.

The lion, acquired from Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru earlier this year, was released into the Lion Safari on the day of his 'disappearance.' However, he did not return to his shelter that evening, triggering an extensive search.

Zoo management immediately rolled out precautionary measures involving five dedicated search teams backed by veterinarians, biologists, and animal caretakers. Advanced tools, including thermal drone cameras and over ten camera traps, were also utilized to trace his movements. Sheryaar eventually returned on his own, showcasing typical exploratory behavior for young male lions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

