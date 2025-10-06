Grand Welcome for Dr. Ambedkar Statue's First Piece in Mumbai

The much-anticipated arrival of the first piece of the 350-foot Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar statue has made its way to Mumbai's Dadar area. The piece, a massive boot, is part of the grand memorial in honor of the iconic social leader.

Renowned Ghaziabad sculptor Ram Sutar is crafting this towering tribute, which has stirred excitement among Ambedkar's followers. They greeted the boot's arrival in Thane with reverence, showcasing their admiration through flower showers and selfies.

The statue's construction, approved by the state government in 2023, highlights a significant cultural milestone, encapsulating the enduring legacy of an influential social reformer.

