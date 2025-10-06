Left Menu

Grand Welcome for Dr. Ambedkar Statue's First Piece in Mumbai

The 350-foot Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar statue's first piece, a large boot, arrives at Mumbai's Dadar area. Constructed by sculptor Ram Sutar and part of Ambedkar's memorial, it was warmly welcomed with flowers and selfies. Approved by the state in 2023, this project marks a significant tribute to the social icon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated arrival of the first piece of the 350-foot Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar statue has made its way to Mumbai's Dadar area. The piece, a massive boot, is part of the grand memorial in honor of the iconic social leader.

Renowned Ghaziabad sculptor Ram Sutar is crafting this towering tribute, which has stirred excitement among Ambedkar's followers. They greeted the boot's arrival in Thane with reverence, showcasing their admiration through flower showers and selfies.

The statue's construction, approved by the state government in 2023, highlights a significant cultural milestone, encapsulating the enduring legacy of an influential social reformer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

