Grand Welcome for Dr. Ambedkar Statue's First Piece in Mumbai
The 350-foot Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar statue's first piece, a large boot, arrives at Mumbai's Dadar area. Constructed by sculptor Ram Sutar and part of Ambedkar's memorial, it was warmly welcomed with flowers and selfies. Approved by the state in 2023, this project marks a significant tribute to the social icon.
- Country:
- India
The much-anticipated arrival of the first piece of the 350-foot Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar statue has made its way to Mumbai's Dadar area. The piece, a massive boot, is part of the grand memorial in honor of the iconic social leader.
Renowned Ghaziabad sculptor Ram Sutar is crafting this towering tribute, which has stirred excitement among Ambedkar's followers. They greeted the boot's arrival in Thane with reverence, showcasing their admiration through flower showers and selfies.
The statue's construction, approved by the state government in 2023, highlights a significant cultural milestone, encapsulating the enduring legacy of an influential social reformer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Mega Transit Plan: Integrating Bullet Train with Thane Metro
Bribery Scandal: Thane Deputy Municipal Commissioner in Custody
Mother-Son Duo Faces Charges in Thane Land Scam
US national, two others held for religious conversion bid in Thane district
Rape-murder accused on the run kills 7-year-old girl in Thane district