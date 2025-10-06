President Murmu's Spiritual Journey to Sabarimala
President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple on October 22 for the Thulamasa Pooja darshan. She plans to offer prayers and participate in the platinum jubilee event of St Thomas College in Pala. The temple opens exclusively for devotees from October 18-22.
President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple on October 22, marking the conclusion of the Thulamasa Pooja darshan.
Kerala's Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan announced that the state government is aware of Murmu's plans to pray at the hill shrine. She will also attend a significant event at St Thomas College in Pala commemorating its platinum jubilee.
Arrangements to welcome the President are underway, with the temple accessible to devotees from October 18 to 22.
