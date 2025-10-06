Left Menu

President Murmu's Spiritual Journey to Sabarimala

President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple on October 22 for the Thulamasa Pooja darshan. She plans to offer prayers and participate in the platinum jubilee event of St Thomas College in Pala. The temple opens exclusively for devotees from October 18-22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:35 IST
President Murmu's Spiritual Journey to Sabarimala
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple on October 22, marking the conclusion of the Thulamasa Pooja darshan.

Kerala's Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan announced that the state government is aware of Murmu's plans to pray at the hill shrine. She will also attend a significant event at St Thomas College in Pala commemorating its platinum jubilee.

Arrangements to welcome the President are underway, with the temple accessible to devotees from October 18 to 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
2
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025