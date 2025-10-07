Left Menu

Robbie Williams' Istanbul Concert Cancelled, KPop Stars Learn From Kendrick Lamar

Robbie Williams' Istanbul concert was cancelled due to safety concerns after Turkish NGOs and social media protests. Meanwhile, lead vocalists of 'KPop Demon Hunters,' inspired by K-Pop and American hip-hop artists like Kendrick Lamar, emphasized the influence of storytelling in their music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 02:26 IST
Robbie Williams' Istanbul Concert Cancelled, KPop Stars Learn From Kendrick Lamar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British pop star Robbie Williams has announced that his planned concert in Istanbul has been cancelled over safety concerns. This decision follows protests by Turkish NGOs and social media advocates, who called for the event's cancellation due to its timing on the anniversary of significant historical events.

In lighter entertainment news, the lead vocalists from the animated feature 'KPop Demon Hunters' have shared their admiration for American hip-hop icons such as Kendrick Lamar. Korean American artist Rei Ami highlighted the influence of West Coast rap in shaping her lyricism and storytelling.

KPop and hip-hop are molding the new generation of artists who draw inspiration from diverse musical genres, demonstrating the global impact of these music cultures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
2
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025