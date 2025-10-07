Robbie Williams' Istanbul Concert Cancelled, KPop Stars Learn From Kendrick Lamar

British pop star Robbie Williams has announced that his planned concert in Istanbul has been cancelled over safety concerns. This decision follows protests by Turkish NGOs and social media advocates, who called for the event's cancellation due to its timing on the anniversary of significant historical events.

In lighter entertainment news, the lead vocalists from the animated feature 'KPop Demon Hunters' have shared their admiration for American hip-hop icons such as Kendrick Lamar. Korean American artist Rei Ami highlighted the influence of West Coast rap in shaping her lyricism and storytelling.

KPop and hip-hop are molding the new generation of artists who draw inspiration from diverse musical genres, demonstrating the global impact of these music cultures.

