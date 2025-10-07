Lingayat vs. Veerashaiva: The Debate Over Religious Identity in Karnataka
The debate over the Lingayat community's demand for a separate religion status has resurfaced in Karnataka. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared neutrality on the issue, while opposition BJP criticizes attempts to divide the Hindu religion. The issue remains contentious, with significant political and social implications.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has stated he maintains no position on the Lingayat community's push for separate religion status, amid accusations from the opposition BJP that these efforts aim to fragment the Hindu religion.
The 'Basava Culture Campaign-2025,' organized by the Lingayat Matadeeshara Okkoota, recently concluded with resolutions championing religious recognition for Lingayats. Siddaramaiah reiterated that his stance reflects that of the people, indicating the community's input will guide the ongoing caste census.
Discussions around Lingayat identity have historically sparked controversies in Karnataka, with lingering tensions between the Lingayat and Veerashaiva communities. Eshwar Khandre, from the Veerashaiva Mahasabha, argues they are synonymous, while differing views persist. The debate had significant electoral implications for Congress in past elections, reflecting its potential political impact.
