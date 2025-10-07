NODWIN Gaming Announces Exciting Return of PlayStation India Cup 2025

NODWIN Gaming has announced the return of the PlayStation India Cup, marking its fourth edition. The tournament, centered around EA SPORTS FC 26, will take place exclusively on the PS5 console.

This event will be highlighted by daily online qualifiers leading to an online playoffs round. The top eight competitors will then engage in a grand finale at Delhi Comic Con from December 5 to 7, 2025. The competitors will vie for a prize pool of ₹4,00,000, underscoring the growing football fandom and EA FC community in India.

NODWIN Gaming's commitment to engaging youth through pop culture and esports will be on full display with influencer content, live streams, and continuous updates to keep fans and participants actively involved.