Nursing Controversy Sparks Debate Over Social Reform in Maharashtra

A video showing hospital nurses rejecting books by Prabodhankar Thackeray has stirred controversy, with some seeing it as disrespect towards a social reformer. The incident has led to calls for an inquiry and accusations of defamation against the retiring officer distributing the books. Political and social tensions have risen as a result.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A viral video capturing nurses at a civic hospital in Mumbai rejecting books by social reformer Prabodhankar Thackeray has ignited a heated debate about religious sentiments and social reform in Maharashtra.

The incident, which occurred a month before the retirement of the officer who distributed the books, has prompted an investigation by hospital authorities. The officer, who alleged defamation through the circulation of the video, claims the books were a goodwill gesture marking his retirement.

The controversy has attracted political attention, with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena decrying the perceived disrespect towards Thackeray as an affront to the state. As inquiries proceed, the incident continues to evoke sharp reactions across political and social spheres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

