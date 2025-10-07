Nursing Controversy Sparks Debate Over Social Reform in Maharashtra

A viral video capturing nurses at a civic hospital in Mumbai rejecting books by social reformer Prabodhankar Thackeray has ignited a heated debate about religious sentiments and social reform in Maharashtra.

The incident, which occurred a month before the retirement of the officer who distributed the books, has prompted an investigation by hospital authorities. The officer, who alleged defamation through the circulation of the video, claims the books were a goodwill gesture marking his retirement.

The controversy has attracted political attention, with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena decrying the perceived disrespect towards Thackeray as an affront to the state. As inquiries proceed, the incident continues to evoke sharp reactions across political and social spheres.

