LPU Extends Lifeline to Flood-Affected Families with Permanent Jobs

In a remarkable humanitarian initiative, Punjab's Lovely Professional University (LPU) has extended permanent job offers to more than 60 individuals who lost relatives in the recent devastating floods, as stated by Rajya Sabha MP and university's founder chancellor Ashok Kumar Mittal.

Mittal expressed that while no measure can truly compensate for the loss of lives, the job offers aim to give affected families financial stability and a dignified way to rebuild their lives. He handed over appointment letters, underscoring the university's focus on providing security and dignity through employment.

The state's recent floods, among the worst in decades, were primarily caused by the overflow of the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers. This was further exacerbated by heavy rains across the catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab itself.

(With inputs from agencies.)