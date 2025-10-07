Mamata Banerjee Defends Cultural Pride Amidst Criticism Over Flood Response

Amidst regional calamities, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faced pushback for attending the Durga Puja carnival. Critics claimed she neglected the emergency, but Banerjee defends the event as emblematic of West Bengal's culture, accusing opponents of exploiting the disaster for political gain.

Banerjee asserted that her administration acted promptly post-disaster, with rescue and relief efforts underway. Highlighting funding neglect by the Centre, she revealed ongoing operations to repair infrastructure, including fallen bridges, and support for affected families through jobs and relief materials.

Emphasizing the administration's actions, Banerjee reiterated her commitment to relief efforts over politics. She criticized rivals' political visits during the crisis and promised a detailed damage evaluation soon, emphasizing an organized, structured governmental response.

