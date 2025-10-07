Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Assam: Allegations and Counterclaims After Singer's Tragic Death

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi has accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of distracting from the investigation into singer Zubeen Garg's death, suggesting a cover-up for NEIF organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta. The CM countered with legal threats against statements he deems inflammatory, intensifying political tensions.

In a heated political exchange, Assam Pradesh Congress President Gaurav Gogoi has accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of deflecting attention from the investigation into the untimely death of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg. Gogoi claims that Sarma is on a mission to protect North East India Festival (NEIF) organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, who is under scrutiny following the singer's demise.

Chief Minister Sarma retaliated, threatening legal action against individuals making provocative statements regarding Garg's death. Sarma specifically highlighted Gaurav Gogoi's remarks, implying they incite public unrest. The case has captivated public attention, demanding transparency and justice for the tragic drowning incident in Singapore.

Gogoi demanded clarity on the circumstances leading to Garg's death, stressing the need for answers from Mahanta and his manager, who are now in custody. Meanwhile, the political battle has intensified, with public figures sparring over the handling of the case and the wider implications for political dynamics in Assam.

