Seeking Justice for Zubeen Garg: Unexplained Circumstances Surrounding the Singer's Tragic Demise

Following the tragic death of prominent singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, his family demands answers and justice. Despite the ongoing investigation, his wife Garima and sister Palme express their frustration over the silence of witnesses and urge the Assam Association in Singapore to reveal the truth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:40 IST
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic and unexpected demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg has left his family in a state of despair, prompting them to seek answers and justice. The singer, who passed away in Singapore, has left many wondering about the circumstances leading to his death.

On Tuesday, Garg's family, including his wife Garima Saikia Garg and sister Palme Borthakur, expressed their deep sense of loss and urgency in uncovering the truth. Social media posts from Garima and Palme voiced their anguish and called for justice, questioning why those present during Zubeen's last moments haven't come forward with information.

The ongoing investigation is being led by an SIT formed by the CID following widespread public outcry and multiple FIRs filed against those linked to the incident. The probe continues as the family maintains faith in the investigation while urging for a swift resolution to finally comprehend the tragedy that befell the beloved artist.

