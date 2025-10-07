Kumaraswamy Praises 'Kantara': A Cinematic Triumph of Culture and Quality
Union minister H D Kumaraswamy watched the Kannada film 'Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1' in Delhi, marking his first theatre visit in seven years. He lauded the movie's technical excellence and cultural representation. Set in pre-colonial Karnataka, the film explores the conflict between tribal people and a tyrannical king.
- Country:
- India
Union minister and JD(S) state president, H D Kumaraswamy, attended a screening of the Kannada film 'Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1' at Delhi's Nehru Place. This marked his first theatre visit in seven years, accompanied by his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy and Kannada journalists.
The minister, recently recovered from health issues, praised the film's technical excellence, noting the impressive synergy of cinematography, editing, story, and scriptwriting. He emphasized the film's significance not only in art but in its rich portrayal of Kannada culture.
Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, 'Kantara' narrates the origins of the Bhuta Kola ritual and the conflicts of local tribes with a tyrannical king. Kumaraswamy hailed it as a milestone in Kannada cinema and applauded director Rishab Shetty and the team for their outstanding contribution to the industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Vibrant Pulse of New York: A Cultural Tapestry
Mamata Banerjee Defends Cultural Pride Amidst Criticism Over Flood Response
Tom Morello's Electrifying India Tour: A Cultural Revolution
Kantara: Chapter 1 - A Cinematic Ode to India's Cultural Richness
Cultural Clash at Rishikesh Auditions: Traditional Values Versus Modern Expressions