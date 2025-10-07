Left Menu

Kumaraswamy Praises 'Kantara': A Cinematic Triumph of Culture and Quality

Union minister H D Kumaraswamy watched the Kannada film 'Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1' in Delhi, marking his first theatre visit in seven years. He lauded the movie's technical excellence and cultural representation. Set in pre-colonial Karnataka, the film explores the conflict between tribal people and a tyrannical king.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:20 IST
Kumaraswamy Praises 'Kantara': A Cinematic Triumph of Culture and Quality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister and JD(S) state president, H D Kumaraswamy, attended a screening of the Kannada film 'Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1' at Delhi's Nehru Place. This marked his first theatre visit in seven years, accompanied by his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy and Kannada journalists.

The minister, recently recovered from health issues, praised the film's technical excellence, noting the impressive synergy of cinematography, editing, story, and scriptwriting. He emphasized the film's significance not only in art but in its rich portrayal of Kannada culture.

Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, 'Kantara' narrates the origins of the Bhuta Kola ritual and the conflicts of local tribes with a tyrannical king. Kumaraswamy hailed it as a milestone in Kannada cinema and applauded director Rishab Shetty and the team for their outstanding contribution to the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

 Australia
2
Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

 China
3
Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

 Global
4
Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025