Kumaraswamy Praises 'Kantara': A Cinematic Triumph of Culture and Quality

Union minister and JD(S) state president, H D Kumaraswamy, attended a screening of the Kannada film 'Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1' at Delhi's Nehru Place. This marked his first theatre visit in seven years, accompanied by his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy and Kannada journalists.

The minister, recently recovered from health issues, praised the film's technical excellence, noting the impressive synergy of cinematography, editing, story, and scriptwriting. He emphasized the film's significance not only in art but in its rich portrayal of Kannada culture.

Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, 'Kantara' narrates the origins of the Bhuta Kola ritual and the conflicts of local tribes with a tyrannical king. Kumaraswamy hailed it as a milestone in Kannada cinema and applauded director Rishab Shetty and the team for their outstanding contribution to the industry.

