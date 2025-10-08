Majestic Unveiling: The Statue of Devotion in Nathdwara
A new 111-foot statue of Lord Hanuman, designed by Naresh Kumar Kumawat and sponsored by businessman Girish Shah, will soon be unveiled in Nathdwara. It symbolizes devotion and Sanatan culture. Built atop Giriraj Parvat with advanced technology, it accompanies local heritage sites, drawing tourists to the area.
A new marvel of devotion is set to grace Nathdwara, as a towering 111-foot statue of Lord Hanuman is ready for unveiling. This statue brings yet another cultural icon to a town already known for its remarkable Shrinathji Temple and the 369-foot Statue of Belief, a grand bronze idol of Lord Shiva.
Commissioned by Mumbai businessman Girish Shah, this artistic endeavor was designed and created by skilled sculptor Naresh Kumar Kumawat. The statue, portraying Lord Hanuman in a contemplative praying stance, will overlook the Shrinathji Temple, symbolizing both faith and the Sanatan culture.
Building this colossal statue atop the 500-ft high Giriraj Parvat was no small feat, entailing innovative construction approaches, including a custom-built track system for material transport and state-of-the-art crane technology. Tools like 3D scanning and robotic carving were vital in overcoming the logistical challenges. Made from fiberglass coated with 'panch dhatu', the statue is a testament to advanced engineering and cultural devotion.
