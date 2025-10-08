Nobel Chemistry Winners Pioneer Protein Design Revolution

In a recognition of groundbreaking scientific prowess, Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M Yaghi were awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry, lauded for their pioneering work with metal-organic frameworks. Hans Ellegren, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced the accolade in Stockholm, marking the third recognition this week.

As the anticipation for Nobel announcements continues, the literature prize is set to follow on Thursday, with the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, and the economics prize next Monday. The prestigious award ceremony will take place on December 10, commemorating Alfred Nobel's legacy on the anniversary of his death in 1896.

The historical significance is underlined by the impressive tradition of recognizing excellence, with 116 chemistry prizes awarded to 195 individuals since 1901. Highlighting this year's innovative achievements, the prize recognizes advancements in decoding and designing proteins, offering potential transformative impacts on drug development and materials science through the use of artificial intelligence.

