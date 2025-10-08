Left Menu

Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M Yaghi have been awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry for their work on metal-organic frameworks. This marks the third Nobel Prize announced this week. The award ceremony is scheduled for December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:27 IST
Nobel Chemistry Winners Pioneer Protein Design Revolution
In a recognition of groundbreaking scientific prowess, Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M Yaghi were awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry, lauded for their pioneering work with metal-organic frameworks. Hans Ellegren, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced the accolade in Stockholm, marking the third recognition this week.

As the anticipation for Nobel announcements continues, the literature prize is set to follow on Thursday, with the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, and the economics prize next Monday. The prestigious award ceremony will take place on December 10, commemorating Alfred Nobel's legacy on the anniversary of his death in 1896.

The historical significance is underlined by the impressive tradition of recognizing excellence, with 116 chemistry prizes awarded to 195 individuals since 1901. Highlighting this year's innovative achievements, the prize recognizes advancements in decoding and designing proteins, offering potential transformative impacts on drug development and materials science through the use of artificial intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

