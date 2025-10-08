Left Menu

Sabarimala Gold Controversy Sparks Protests in Kerala

The BJP and Congress in Kerala have launched protests against alleged gold-plating irregularities at the Sabarimala temple. The allegations include the original 'Dwarapalaka' idols being sold, prompting both parties to demand government accountability. The court has ordered an investigation after weight discrepancies in the gold-clad plates were found.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:37 IST
The political temperature in Kerala has risen sharply as the BJP and Congress orchestrated protests over alleged irregularities in gold-plating at the Sabarimala temple. Accusations extend to the sale of the guardian deity's original idols, prompting demands for accountability from the state government.

In the capital, BJP activists, including its youth wing, Yuva Morcha, marched toward Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's residence, accusing him and his government of 'looting gold' from the revered temple. They were halted by police barricades, yet their voices echoed the demand for Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan's resignation.

A special investigation team has been formed by the Kerala High Court to scrutinize the incident following revelations during a legal proceeding; gold-clad copper plates from the shrine were found lighter by 4.5 kg after an undisclosed 2019 gold-plating session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

