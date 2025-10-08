Left Menu

Bollywood Set to Shine Again in Britain: Three Films Announced

Three new Bollywood films will be produced in Britain from 2026, announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his India visit. Yash Raj Films will spearhead these productions after an eight-year hiatus, creating 3,000 jobs. This move highlights the UK as a prime location for global film projects.

Updated: 08-10-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three new Bollywood films are slated for production in Britain starting from 2026, as announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his recent visit to India.

The prominent Indian film production and distribution company, Yash Raj Films, plans to lead these significant projects, marking a return to the UK after an eight-year absence.

This initiative is anticipated to generate 3,000 jobs and underscores the potential of the UK-India trade deal to promote collaborations in the film industry, with Britain poised to be a premier destination for global filmmaking ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

