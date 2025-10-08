Bollywood Set to Shine Again in Britain: Three Films Announced
Three new Bollywood films will be produced in Britain from 2026, announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his India visit. Yash Raj Films will spearhead these productions after an eight-year hiatus, creating 3,000 jobs. This move highlights the UK as a prime location for global film projects.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Three new Bollywood films are slated for production in Britain starting from 2026, as announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his recent visit to India.
The prominent Indian film production and distribution company, Yash Raj Films, plans to lead these significant projects, marking a return to the UK after an eight-year absence.
This initiative is anticipated to generate 3,000 jobs and underscores the potential of the UK-India trade deal to promote collaborations in the film industry, with Britain poised to be a premier destination for global filmmaking ventures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bollywood
- films
- Britain
- Yash Raj
- Keir Starmer
- India
- film production
- global filmmaking
- UK
- trade deal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PVR INOX Unveils India's First Dine-In Cinema at M5 ECity Mall
Coal India's New Rail Infrastructure Pact: A Boost in Efficient Transportation
Rolls-Royce Eyes India as Key Market in Ambitious Expansion Plan
India Dominates to Secure Quarterfinal Spot in BWF World Junior Championships
Shram Shakti Niti 2025: Revolutionizing India's Labour Future