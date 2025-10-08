Idol Allegations: Opposition and CPI(M) Clash Over Sabarimala Scandal
Kerala's political scene heats up as Opposition's V D Satheesan accuses former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran of selling Sabarimala temple's 'Dwarapalaka' idols. Surendran challenges these claims, questioning Satheesan's alliance with the BJP. The Kerala High Court calls for a probe into the gold-plating irregularities of the temple's idols.
The political atmosphere in Kerala is tense following Opposition Leader V D Satheesan's accusation against former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran. Satheesan claims Surendran facilitated the sale of the original 'Dwarapalaka' idols from the Sabarimala temple to a wealthy buyer.
Surendran retaliated in the Assembly, dismissing Satheesan's allegations as baseless and demanded proof of such claims. He challenged Satheesan to either reveal the buyer's identity or resign from politics, accusing him of collusion with the BJP.
Amid these escalating tensions, the Kerala High Court has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team to investigate alleged irregularities regarding the gold-plating of the temple's guardian deity idols.
