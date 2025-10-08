Bigg Boss Kannada Venue Shutdown: Employment Vs. Environment

The iconic Bigg Boss Kannada has found itself amidst controversy as its venue, Vels Studios, was shuttered for environmental violations. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has championed the need for resolution, underscoring the employment opportunities generated by such entertainment platforms.

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board ordered the studio's closure for operating without requisite permits per environmental regulations. Shivakumar, who inaugurated the facility, called for a balanced approach, highlighting the investments and jobs tied to such programs.

Local officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru South district, are working with studio organizers who have sought additional time to comply with regulatory standards. The ongoing debate juxtaposes the economic benefits of entertainment against environmental legal compliance.

