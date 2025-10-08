Left Menu

Bigg Boss Kannada Venue Shutdown: Employment Vs. Environment

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar supports Vels Studio's bid to host Bigg Boss Kannada despite its closure for environmental violations. Emphasizing employment prospects from entertainment programs, he urged resolution of regulatory issues. Vels Studios was shut down by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board for operating without necessary environmental permissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:13 IST
Bigg Boss Kannada Venue Shutdown: Employment Vs. Environment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The iconic Bigg Boss Kannada has found itself amidst controversy as its venue, Vels Studios, was shuttered for environmental violations. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has championed the need for resolution, underscoring the employment opportunities generated by such entertainment platforms.

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board ordered the studio's closure for operating without requisite permits per environmental regulations. Shivakumar, who inaugurated the facility, called for a balanced approach, highlighting the investments and jobs tied to such programs.

Local officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru South district, are working with studio organizers who have sought additional time to comply with regulatory standards. The ongoing debate juxtaposes the economic benefits of entertainment against environmental legal compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Court Challenges Federal Stance on Wayanad Loan Waivers

Kerala Court Challenges Federal Stance on Wayanad Loan Waivers

 India
2
New Vande Bharat Train Links Ernakulam to Bengaluru

New Vande Bharat Train Links Ernakulam to Bengaluru

 India
3
Regional Allies Oppose Trump's Bagram Base Ambitions

Regional Allies Oppose Trump's Bagram Base Ambitions

 Global
4
Trump Calls for Arrests Amid Controversial Troop Deployments

Trump Calls for Arrests Amid Controversial Troop Deployments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025