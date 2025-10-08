Baliyatra Declared 'No Drone Zone' for Mega Fair in Cuttack

Cuttack district authorities have announced that Baliyatra grounds and the surrounding areas will be a 'no drone zone' from November 1 to 15. This move is part of the security arrangements for the upcoming Baliyatra, a prominent fair celebrating Odisha's maritime heritage, expected to welcome an estimated 50 lakh visitors.

Baliyatra, one of India's largest open-air fairs, will take place from November 5 to 12. The administration is implementing comprehensive security and crowd-management strategies to ensure the event runs smoothly. The order, issued by Cuttack collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, is aimed at safeguarding public safety during the festival.

The 'no drone' order covers both the Lower and Upper Baliyatra grounds within a 5-kilometre radius, prohibiting drones, UAVs, and similar devices. The ban is intended to prevent aerial threats, accidents, or breaches in security. Exceptions may be granted for official or emergency uses with prior approval from the District Collector's office.

(With inputs from agencies.)