Superstar Shivarajkumar Advises Caution for Vijay in Politics
Kannada actor Shivarajkumar encourages Vijay's political entry but urges caution, citing the tragic stampede at a recent rally. He praises Vijay as ethical and well-intentioned but stresses careful deliberation in his actions.
Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar has extended his support to actor-politician Vijay's entry into politics, praising the Tamil actor's intention to benefit society. However, Shivarajkumar cautioned Vijay to move forward carefully, especially in light of the September 27 stampede at a rally in which 41 people tragically lost their lives.
During his visit to the Arulmigu Subramanya Swami Temple in Tiruchendur, Shivarajkumar, affectionately known as Shivanna, expressed his deep sorrow over the incident in Karur, despite not being deeply familiar with Tamil Nadu's political landscape. He described Vijay as an 'ethical' individual whose entry into politics seemed promising, yet necessitated a cautious approach.
Shivarajkumar urged Vijay to approach political decisions with calmness and thorough reflection, drawing from his experiences as both an actor and a fellow regional film industry colleague. The Kannada actor emphasized the importance of deliberate action in the wake of tragedies to ensure positive outcomes for the people.
