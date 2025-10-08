Left Menu

Punjab Prepares for Grand 'Nagar Kirtan' in Honor of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Punjab is gearing up for a grand 'nagar kirtan' to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The procession will travel through various towns, featuring cultural events and religious ceremonies. Highlights include a light and sound show at Lajwanti Stadium.

Hoshiarpur | Updated: 08-10-2025 21:32 IST
Punjab is poised to celebrate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur with a grand 'nagar kirtan', as announced by Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Harjot Singh Bains. The state-level religious procession is set to traverse multiple towns, commencing in Srinagar on November 19 and culminating in Hoshiarpur district.

Highlights of the event include a notable halt at Gurdwara Rampur Khera, an overnight stay, and a special 'guard of honour' in Hoshiarpur city. The procession will then make its way through several other locations, eventually reaching Sri Anandpur Sahib. Elaborate arrangements such as cleanliness drives, 'langar seva', and floral showers are planned along the route.

A special light and sound show, depicting the life and teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur, will be held at Lajwanti Stadium from November 1 to 18. Preparations for these state-wide celebrations are in full swing to ensure their success, with local authorities working diligently to facilitate smooth proceedings.

