Assam Police DSP Suspended Amidst Zubeen Garg’s Mysterious Death

Sandipan Garg, a DSP with Assam Police and cousin of Zubeen Garg, has been suspended following his arrest related to the singer's death in Singapore. Accused of serious charges like murder, he was present during Zubeen's final moments. He is detained for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:25 IST
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg has been suspended after his arrest concerning the death of his cousin, renowned singer Zubeen Garg, in Singapore.

Sandipan accompanied the singer on the trip and was reportedly on the yacht when Zubeen met his tragic end on September 19. With charges ranging from murder to culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Kamrup Metropolitan district remanded him to a seven-day police custody.

Pending the investigation, if Sandipan is released, his headquarters will be the Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati, according to a statement in the suspension order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

