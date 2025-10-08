Assam Police DSP Suspended Amidst Zubeen Garg’s Mysterious Death

In a shocking turn of events, Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg has been suspended after his arrest concerning the death of his cousin, renowned singer Zubeen Garg, in Singapore.

Sandipan accompanied the singer on the trip and was reportedly on the yacht when Zubeen met his tragic end on September 19. With charges ranging from murder to culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Kamrup Metropolitan district remanded him to a seven-day police custody.

Pending the investigation, if Sandipan is released, his headquarters will be the Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati, according to a statement in the suspension order.

(With inputs from agencies.)