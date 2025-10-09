Record-Breaking Enthusiasm: Kedarnath Pilgrims Surge Despite Weather Woes

The Chardham Yatra is experiencing an unprecedented surge in pilgrims visiting Kedarnath Dham, with numbers surpassing previous records. To date, 16.56 lakh devotees have embarked on this sacred journey, exceeding last year's total of 16.52 lakh.

The pilgrimage faced significant challenges due to adverse weather conditions, including rain, snowfall, and landslides, which initially hindered progress. However, the state government, in collaboration with central agencies, swiftly restored disrupted routes, ensuring the safety and continuity of the Yatra.

In light of ongoing weather forecasts predicting more rain and snowfall, authorities continue to urge pilgrims to exercise caution. Safety remains a top priority, with comprehensive measures in place, including army deployment and disaster preparedness along the pilgrimage paths.

