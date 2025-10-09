Unveiling the Future: BEAUTY&YOU India 2025 Winners Announced

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has revealed the winners of the BEAUTY&YOU India 2025 program, spotlighting promising beauty brands in the emerging Indian market. Supported by Startup India and partner Nykaa, the initiative offers financial backing and mentorship to four standout ventures reshaping beauty in India.

This year's accolades include innovations spanning climate-specific beauty products to encapsulation technology, focusing on inclusivity and sustainability. New to the program is the Visionary Women's Award, honoring trailblazing women entrepreneurs and reinforcing the commitment to uplifting female-led startups.

The Estée Lauder Companies' top executives, including Nadine Graf and Stéphane de La Faverie, underscore the importance of nurturing India's nascent beauty ecosystem, ensuring these entrepreneurs receive the platform needed to bring their visions to global audiences.

