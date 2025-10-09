Left Menu

Unveiling the Future: BEAUTY&YOU India 2025 Winners Announced

The Estée Lauder Companies announced the 2025 BEAUTY&YOU India winners, highlighting emerging talent in India's beauty industry. The program offers funding, mentorship, and visibility to four innovative beauty brands. It emphasizes supporting women-led enterprises and features a new Visionary Women's Award, celebrating leadership and ingenuity in the beauty sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:08 IST
Unveiling the Future: BEAUTY&YOU India 2025 Winners Announced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has revealed the winners of the BEAUTY&YOU India 2025 program, spotlighting promising beauty brands in the emerging Indian market. Supported by Startup India and partner Nykaa, the initiative offers financial backing and mentorship to four standout ventures reshaping beauty in India.

This year's accolades include innovations spanning climate-specific beauty products to encapsulation technology, focusing on inclusivity and sustainability. New to the program is the Visionary Women's Award, honoring trailblazing women entrepreneurs and reinforcing the commitment to uplifting female-led startups.

The Estée Lauder Companies' top executives, including Nadine Graf and Stéphane de La Faverie, underscore the importance of nurturing India's nascent beauty ecosystem, ensuring these entrepreneurs receive the platform needed to bring their visions to global audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NeoLiv's Mega Township Expansion in Faridabad

NeoLiv's Mega Township Expansion in Faridabad

 India
2
France's Saliba Unfazed by World Cup Powerhouses

France's Saliba Unfazed by World Cup Powerhouses

 Global
3
Rosatom Gears Up for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Restart

Rosatom Gears Up for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Restart

 Russia
4
Navigating the Waters of Insurance: Inline Transit vs Marine Cargo

Navigating the Waters of Insurance: Inline Transit vs Marine Cargo

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025