Remembering P E B Menon: Influential RSS Leader and Community Advocate

P E B Menon, a distinguished former leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), passed away at a private hospital on Thursday at the age of 86. He succumbed to health complications, with his demise occurring around 1.30 pm, according to RSS sources.

Menon's contributions to the RSS were significant, having served as Kerala Pranth Sanghchalak since 2003. Known for his leadership and community involvement, he was earlier the district chief of Aluva and divisional chief of Ernakulam. His guidance extended to various cultural and community organizations such as the Thanthra Vidyapeetham.

Menon is survived by his wife and two children. He also held senior positions in service organizations including as national vice-president of Seva Bharati. Notably, he played a pivotal role in the Vishwashanti Foundation founded by actor Mohanlal, reflecting his lifelong commitment to community service.

