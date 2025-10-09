Left Menu

Tanish Arora: India's Ultimate Bartender Champion Shines

After competing against 1000 participants, Tanish Arora from Pune clinched the 'Ultimate Bartender Champion' title at the UBC 2025, held in New Delhi. He will represent India at the Regional Finale in Tokyo this October, showcasing Indian bartending talent on a global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:31 IST
Tanish Arora: India's Ultimate Bartender Champion Shines
  • Country:
  • India

After an arduous competition spanning eight cities and engaging 1000 participants, Tanish Arora from Cobbler & Crew in Pune has emerged victorious as India's 'Ultimate Bartender Champion' for 2025. The high-energy finale of the Ultimate Bartender Championship (UBC) recently concluded in New Delhi, showcasing 20 top performers from across India.

The UBC India finale was a vibrant showcase of flair and bartending excellence. Participants underwent rigorous tests designed to measure bartending acumen, including knowledge checks, precision pouring, aroma identification, and table service. Following five intense rounds, the top five competitors engaged in a final showdown for the esteemed title.

Having secured the national title, Tanish Arora is set to represent India in Tokyo this October at the Regional Finale, coinciding with the DMC World DJ Championship. Hosted by Pankaj Balachandran, a prominent figure in India's bar scene, the event epitomized the blend of camaraderie and competition that defines the UBC. Highlighting the ambitions of India's bartending community, Kapila Sethi of William Grant & Sons India emphasized the transformation in consumer experiences within bars and the pivotal role of bartenders in shaping this landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Fighter Jet Project Faces Delays Amid French Political Crisis

European Fighter Jet Project Faces Delays Amid French Political Crisis

 Germany
2
Algeria Advances to 2024 World Cup: A Triumph in Qualification

Algeria Advances to 2024 World Cup: A Triumph in Qualification

 Global
3
Heartbreaking Wait: Newborns Stranded Amidst Ceasefire Confusion

Heartbreaking Wait: Newborns Stranded Amidst Ceasefire Confusion

 Switzerland
4
Panchayat Member Found Safe After Mysterious Abduction in Jajpur

Panchayat Member Found Safe After Mysterious Abduction in Jajpur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025