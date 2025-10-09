Tanish Arora: India's Ultimate Bartender Champion Shines

After an arduous competition spanning eight cities and engaging 1000 participants, Tanish Arora from Cobbler & Crew in Pune has emerged victorious as India's 'Ultimate Bartender Champion' for 2025. The high-energy finale of the Ultimate Bartender Championship (UBC) recently concluded in New Delhi, showcasing 20 top performers from across India.

The UBC India finale was a vibrant showcase of flair and bartending excellence. Participants underwent rigorous tests designed to measure bartending acumen, including knowledge checks, precision pouring, aroma identification, and table service. Following five intense rounds, the top five competitors engaged in a final showdown for the esteemed title.

Having secured the national title, Tanish Arora is set to represent India in Tokyo this October at the Regional Finale, coinciding with the DMC World DJ Championship. Hosted by Pankaj Balachandran, a prominent figure in India's bar scene, the event epitomized the blend of camaraderie and competition that defines the UBC. Highlighting the ambitions of India's bartending community, Kapila Sethi of William Grant & Sons India emphasized the transformation in consumer experiences within bars and the pivotal role of bartenders in shaping this landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)