Controversial Financial Ties of Zubeen Garg's PSOs Unveiled
Garima Saikia Garg, wife of singer Zubeen Garg, speaks on financial irregularities found in the accounts of his two suspended personal security officers. While the money was reportedly meant for social work, investigations continue. The family seeks clarity on Zubeen's death and demands justice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Garima Saikia Garg, the wife of renowned singer Zubeen Garg, addressed the media amid ongoing investigations into significant financial transactions involving his two personal security officers.
The police have suspended Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, who were found with over Rs 1.1 crore in their accounts, far exceeding their legitimate earnings.
Given the backdrop of a death threat against Zubeen by ULFA, the family's concerns center on uncovering the circumstances of his death in Singapore last month and ensuring justice is served.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Armed Men Abduct Pregnant Woman in Gwalior: Police Investigation Underway
Assam Tensions Surge Over Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death Investigation
Tragic Landslide Sparks Urgent Investigation
Italian Swimmers Suspended After Shoplifting Incident in Singapore
Kerala Forms SIT for Sabarimala Temple Gold Irregularity Investigation