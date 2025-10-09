Balancing Act: Konkana Sen Sharma on Work-Life Challenges in Film Industry

Renowned actor Konkana Sen Sharma shares insights into the difficulties of maintaining a work-life balance in the demanding film industry. Highlighting personal experiences, she emphasizes the importance of conversations, small protests, and adjustments to foster a better environment for artists.

In an upcoming series, 'Search: The Naina Murder Case,' Konkana plays a working mother trying to balance career and family life. Supported by her own experiences, she stresses the need for community support rarely available to artists, complicating personal and professional juggling.

The recent industry discussion on working hours arises amid reports of Bollywood star Deepika Padukone's exit from a project over such concerns. Konkana remains optimistic about future improvements, citing the crucial role of dialogues and unions in evolving industry practices.

