Balancing Act: Konkana Sen Sharma on Work-Life Challenges in Film Industry

Actor Konkana Sen Sharma discusses the challenges of achieving work-life balance in the film industry, emphasizing the need for dialogue and support from peers. Set to premiere in 'Search: The Naina Murder Case,' she portrays a working mother striving for equilibrium amidst career demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:57 IST
Renowned actor Konkana Sen Sharma shares insights into the difficulties of maintaining a work-life balance in the demanding film industry. Highlighting personal experiences, she emphasizes the importance of conversations, small protests, and adjustments to foster a better environment for artists.

In an upcoming series, 'Search: The Naina Murder Case,' Konkana plays a working mother trying to balance career and family life. Supported by her own experiences, she stresses the need for community support rarely available to artists, complicating personal and professional juggling.

The recent industry discussion on working hours arises amid reports of Bollywood star Deepika Padukone's exit from a project over such concerns. Konkana remains optimistic about future improvements, citing the crucial role of dialogues and unions in evolving industry practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

