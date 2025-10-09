Delhi's First Lady Celebrates Karwa Chauth with Unity and Tradition

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will celebrate Karwa Chauth with women from all over Delhi at the Jan Seva Sadan on Friday. This marks her inaugural celebration of the festival as the city's leader, an occasion she describes as 'deeply emotional.'

Gupta expressed her excitement at joining women in observing the festival, which symbolizes devotion, love, and togetherness. She emphasized that Karwa Chauth holds a special place in Indian culture, representing faith, family, and the sacred bond of marriage, and reflects the enduring strength of traditions that unite families and communities.

The celebration will bring together women from various backgrounds, including legislators, parliamentarians' wives, senior officers, social workers, and Gupta's own family. The event at Jan Seva Sadan will feature traditional prayers, rituals, cultural performances, storytelling, and folk songs, celebrating Indian heritage and the collective strength of women.

(With inputs from agencies.)