The Indian Army and Air Force celebrated the 93rd Air Force Day at Mechuka's advanced landing ground, an official from the defense sector announced on Thursday.

Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, a Defense PRO, explained that the event showcased the strong collaboration between two leading components of India's armed forces. Through ceremonies and interactions, the event underlined the importance of operational synergy to safeguard national interests.

The celebrations also highlighted the role of the armed forces in maintaining the country's security and stability. Lt Col Rawat remarked that this occasion paid homage to the IAF's storied past while reaffirming commitments to excellence, collaboration, and nation-building.

