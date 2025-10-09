Visakhapatnam: Jewel of the Eastern Coast

Located on the southeastern edge of India, Visakhapatnam has emerged as a key player in the tourism and trade sectors. The city, affectionately known as 'Vizag,' boasts both natural allure with its scenic beaches and bustling infrastructure catering to a growing number of visitors annually.

Visakhapatnam combines the old with the new, ensuring its centuries-old cultural heritage remains intact while modern developments push the city forward. This dynamic blend not only attracts new residents but also boosts its reputation as a magnet for international tourists.

With initiatives aimed at improving urban infrastructure and heritage conservation, Visakhapatnam continues to stand out as a model of balanced growth in the art-culture sector. Its continued investment in both hospitality and heritage sets a benchmark for other emerging urban hubs in the region.

