Maharashtra Opens Dam Backwaters for Alcohol to Boost Tourism

The Maharashtra government has made a significant policy shift by permitting alcohol serving and consumption in areas near dam backwaters. An official source revealed that the decision, aimed at boosting tourism, is a modification of a five-year-old regulation intended to curb illegal alcohol activities in these scenic locales.

The Water Resources Department has formally announced the amendment through a government resolution. Maharashtra's landscape boasts 3,255 irrigation projects, including key major, medium, and minor ones. These projects, situated in hilly regions, are often underutilized due to a lack of maintenance and staffing for their facilities.

Initially, a public-private partnership was allowed for developing these areas, provided no alcohol was served. The recent amendment, however, now allows alcohol within the premises and extends lease periods from 10 to 30 years to as long as 49 years. This initiative is expected to not only legalize local alcohol sales but also enhance tourism, create jobs, and boost state revenue significantly.