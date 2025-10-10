Left Menu

Grand Cinemaz Expands with Dual Launch in Ghaziabad and Saharanpur

Grand Cinemaz, a rapidly growing Indian cinema chain, has inaugurated two new multiplexes in Ghaziabad and Saharanpur. Under the leadership of Mr. Rajinder Vashista and Mr. Rajkumar Gautam, the chain aims to redefine the movie-going experience with luxurious facilities and cutting-edge technology, making cinema accessible nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 10-10-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 12:25 IST
Grand Cinemaz Expands with Dual Launch in Ghaziabad and Saharanpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Grand Cinemaz, one of India's fastest-growing cinema chains, celebrates a significant achievement with the simultaneous opening of new multiplexes in Ghaziabad and Saharanpur. This dual inauguration illustrates the company's commitment to enhancing the movie-going experience across India, supported by visionary leadership from Mr. Rajinder Vashista of the Dev Bhoomi Group Companies.

With existing successful operations in Una and Pathankot, the new additions solidify Grand Cinemaz's dedication to delivering world-class cinematic experiences to both metropolitan and emerging markets. The chain, guided by Mr. Rajkumar Gautam, Vice President of Operations and Business Development, is set to expand further with new properties across various Indian cities.

Grand Cinemaz's expansion strategy is driven by a mission to redefine cinema experiences in India, focusing on creating emotional connections through high comfort, technology, and community engagement. The new cinemas are designed as cultural hubs, enriching communities by providing superior entertainment experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK's Strategic Market Status: Google Under Scrutiny

UK's Strategic Market Status: Google Under Scrutiny

 Global
2
Supreme Court Deliberates on Green Firecracker Permissions in Delhi-NCR

Supreme Court Deliberates on Green Firecracker Permissions in Delhi-NCR

 India
3
Maria Corina Machado's Triumph: Nobel Peace Prize Victory

Maria Corina Machado's Triumph: Nobel Peace Prize Victory

 Global
4
Mystery Surrounds Bank Manager's Sudden Death in Pub

Mystery Surrounds Bank Manager's Sudden Death in Pub

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025