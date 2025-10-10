Grand Cinemaz Expands with Dual Launch in Ghaziabad and Saharanpur

Grand Cinemaz, one of India's fastest-growing cinema chains, celebrates a significant achievement with the simultaneous opening of new multiplexes in Ghaziabad and Saharanpur. This dual inauguration illustrates the company's commitment to enhancing the movie-going experience across India, supported by visionary leadership from Mr. Rajinder Vashista of the Dev Bhoomi Group Companies.

With existing successful operations in Una and Pathankot, the new additions solidify Grand Cinemaz's dedication to delivering world-class cinematic experiences to both metropolitan and emerging markets. The chain, guided by Mr. Rajkumar Gautam, Vice President of Operations and Business Development, is set to expand further with new properties across various Indian cities.

Grand Cinemaz's expansion strategy is driven by a mission to redefine cinema experiences in India, focusing on creating emotional connections through high comfort, technology, and community engagement. The new cinemas are designed as cultural hubs, enriching communities by providing superior entertainment experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)