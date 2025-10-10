Artistry in Sand: A Tribute to Zubeen Garg
Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik crafted a striking sand sculpture at Odisha's Puri beach to honor the late singer Zubeen Garg. Students from Pattnaik's Sand Art Institute aided in creating the memorial, made from eight tons of sand. Garg's death is under investigation by a Special Investigation Team.
Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has paid homage to the late singer Zubeen Garg by creating an intricate sand sculpture on the sandy shores of Puri beach in Odisha. The artwork, measuring six feet in length, depicted the beloved singer's portrait with a heartfelt message, 'Justice for Zubeen Garg'.
Crafted with nearly eight tons of sand, the memorial was a collaborative effort with students from Pattnaik's Sand Art Institute. The striking tribute aims to honor Garg, a cultural icon from Assam, who tragically passed away while swimming in Singapore on September 19.
In a statement, Pattnaik expressed his solidarity with those mourning Garg's loss, urging for calm and unity. The singer's death is currently under investigation by a Special Investigation Team, with seven arrests made so far.
