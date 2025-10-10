Left Menu

First Indian at ISS: A Journey Beyond Boundaries

IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to reach the ISS, shares his experiences about identity and humanity from space. He emphasizes how Earth becomes one's primary identity beyond national borders. His maiden journey, part of the Axiom-4 mission, marks a significant milestone for India in space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 10-10-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 13:57 IST
First Indian at ISS: A Journey Beyond Boundaries
Shubhanshu Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla recently became the first Indian to reach the International Space Station, offering him a unique perspective on identity and humanity. Addressing students virtually, Shukla shared that in space, national identities blur as the Earth itself becomes one's home.

Highlighting his experience at the ISS, Shukla likened the view from space to an office window with the most incredible view. He said that beyond Earth, the planet itself becomes one's identity, noting, "When you leave the planet, your planet becomes your identity."

During his maiden space journey in August, part of the Axiom-4 mission, Shukla observed that from space, all human distinctions seem trivial. This mission was a landmark for India, making Shukla the first Indian on the ISS, and the second Indian in space following Rakesh Sharma.

TRENDING

1
Man Linked to Gruesome Mysuru Dasara Rape-Murder Nabbed After Police Action

Man Linked to Gruesome Mysuru Dasara Rape-Murder Nabbed After Police Action

 India
2
Levi Strauss Shares Drop Amid Tariff Challenges

Levi Strauss Shares Drop Amid Tariff Challenges

 Global
3
Noah Holdings Leads the Way in Global Wealth Management at GEF 2025

Noah Holdings Leads the Way in Global Wealth Management at GEF 2025

 United States
4
Streamlining ALPG Registration: The Roadblock to Clean Transport in Tamil Nadu

Streamlining ALPG Registration: The Roadblock to Clean Transport in Tamil Na...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025