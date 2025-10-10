First Indian at ISS: A Journey Beyond Boundaries
IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to reach the ISS, shares his experiences about identity and humanity from space. He emphasizes how Earth becomes one's primary identity beyond national borders. His maiden journey, part of the Axiom-4 mission, marks a significant milestone for India in space exploration.
Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla recently became the first Indian to reach the International Space Station, offering him a unique perspective on identity and humanity. Addressing students virtually, Shukla shared that in space, national identities blur as the Earth itself becomes one's home.
Highlighting his experience at the ISS, Shukla likened the view from space to an office window with the most incredible view. He said that beyond Earth, the planet itself becomes one's identity, noting, "When you leave the planet, your planet becomes your identity."
During his maiden space journey in August, part of the Axiom-4 mission, Shukla observed that from space, all human distinctions seem trivial. This mission was a landmark for India, making Shukla the first Indian on the ISS, and the second Indian in space following Rakesh Sharma.
