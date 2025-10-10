Winter Bliss: Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara Closes Amid Devotee Surge

The revered Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara in Uttarakhand's Garhwal region closed its doors for the winter season this Friday. Nestled near Barfani Lake at approximately 16,000 feet, the majestic shrine is enveloped by snow-capped peaks.

The traditional closing ceremony commenced at 11 a.m. with soulful kirtan and prayers. Despite challenging weather conditions causing fresh snowfall and thick coverage along routes, devotees arrived in hundreds to partake in this sacred event.

Speaking to PTI, Sardar Seva Singh from the Shri Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara Trust noted the presence of over 2,000 faithful. He added that snow clearance efforts are ongoing to ease pilgrims' journeys. Notably, this year's pilgrimage saw a significant increase in devotees.

