Cricketer Shreyas Iyer Teams Up with Bhagavad Gita for All
Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer collaborates with faith-tech platform Bhagavad Gita for All to promote the ancient text as a tool for reflection and balance. The platform has experienced considerable traction, boasting 10,000+ book purchases and over one lakh app users in ten months.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has teamed up with the faith-tech platform Bhagavad Gita for All, describing the ancient text as a 'companion' that aids in reflection and maintaining balance.
The platform, founded by Prithviraaj Shetty, highlights Iyer as embodying focus and calmness, even during intense moments.
In the past ten months, Bhagavad Gita for All has seen significant interest, with more than 10,000 book purchases and over one lakh users registering on its app, which presents the Gita in a video-based format.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Balances Indian Football's Future amidst AIFF Constitution Debate
Seychelles' Run-off Election: A New Balance of Power?
Racing for Equality: Formula E's Pursuit of Gender Balance
The peace plan is also a reflection of strong leadership of PM Netanyahu: Modi.
Argentina Strikes a Balance: Curbing Presidential Decrees