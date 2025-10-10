Cricketer Shreyas Iyer Teams Up with Bhagavad Gita for All

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has teamed up with the faith-tech platform Bhagavad Gita for All, describing the ancient text as a 'companion' that aids in reflection and maintaining balance.

The platform, founded by Prithviraaj Shetty, highlights Iyer as embodying focus and calmness, even during intense moments.

In the past ten months, Bhagavad Gita for All has seen significant interest, with more than 10,000 book purchases and over one lakh users registering on its app, which presents the Gita in a video-based format.