Father Charged in Murder of Former Tennis Star Radhika Yadav: A Tragedy in Gurugram
The Gurugram police filed a chargesheet against Deepak Yadav for the murder of his daughter, Radhika Yadav, a former tennis player. The chargesheet, filed after a three-month investigation, cites honor as the motive. The next court hearing is on October 17, with 35 witnesses interviewed.
The Gurugram police have officially charged Deepak Yadav in connection with the murder of his daughter, Radhika Yadav, a former tennis player, as confirmed by a senior police official on Friday. The charges stem from an investigation during which 35 witnesses were interviewed.
The chargesheet, filed after a comprehensive three-month investigation, details the incident where Deepak allegedly shot his daughter in a fit of rage to preserve his honor. This stems from long-standing tensions between the father-daughter duo, with Deepak opposing Radhika's activities outside home.
Radhika was shot in the presence of villagers who accused Deepak of depending on her earnings. The next hearing is scheduled for October 17, while Deepak's lawyer awaits the charge sheet for further comment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
