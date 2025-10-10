Empowering the Siddi Community: A Presidential Visit to Gujarat

President Droupadi Murmu engaged with the Siddi community, a tribal group with African roots, during her visit to Gujarat's Junagadh district on Friday. Her visit underscored the importance of education and leveraging government schemes for the community's progress.

At Sasan village within Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, Murmu emphasized the need for cultural preservation while urging the Siddis to embrace modern development. During her interactions, she highlighted success stories, such as Hasina Makwana, who balances guiding tourists at Devalia Park with providing for her family.

Murmu praised the Siddi community for maintaining their cultural identity and encouraged them to explore new opportunities. Celebrating the 'Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan,' she advocated initiating action rather than waiting for assistance, aiming to propel tribal communities forward in India's development journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)