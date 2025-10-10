Left Menu

Empowering the Siddi Community: A Presidential Visit to Gujarat

President Droupadi Murmu visited Gujarat's Junagadh district to engage with the Siddi community, encouraging them to prioritize education and utilize government programs for development. The visit highlighted the significance of cultural preservation alongside progress, with a focus on integrating modern opportunities into traditional lifestyles for tribal advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Junagadh | Updated: 10-10-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 22:04 IST
Empowering the Siddi Community: A Presidential Visit to Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu engaged with the Siddi community, a tribal group with African roots, during her visit to Gujarat's Junagadh district on Friday. Her visit underscored the importance of education and leveraging government schemes for the community's progress.

At Sasan village within Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, Murmu emphasized the need for cultural preservation while urging the Siddis to embrace modern development. During her interactions, she highlighted success stories, such as Hasina Makwana, who balances guiding tourists at Devalia Park with providing for her family.

Murmu praised the Siddi community for maintaining their cultural identity and encouraged them to explore new opportunities. Celebrating the 'Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan,' she advocated initiating action rather than waiting for assistance, aiming to propel tribal communities forward in India's development journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senior Officer's Custody Sparks Legal Drama in Kashmir

Senior Officer's Custody Sparks Legal Drama in Kashmir

 India
2
Deadly Terror Assault on Pakistani Police Training Centre

Deadly Terror Assault on Pakistani Police Training Centre

 Pakistan
3
Suspension Sparks Political Outcry: Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Controversy

Suspension Sparks Political Outcry: Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Controversy

 India
4
White House Initiates Widespread Federal Worker Layoffs Amid Shutdown

White House Initiates Widespread Federal Worker Layoffs Amid Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025