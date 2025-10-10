Clay Crafts Revival: Uttar Pradesh's Mati Kala Mahotsav 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister, Rakesh Sachan, inaugurated the 'Mati Kala Mahotsav, 2025' at Khadi Bhawan, a festival dedicated to promoting clay crafts. The event, spanning ten days, concludes on October 19 and offers 50 free stalls to artisans from various districts.

Notably, the festival saw the launch of the Mati Kala Portal and an e-verification mobile app by Sachan, who emphasized the cultural significance of crafting clay objects in the state. Under the Mukhyamantri Mati Kala Rojgar Yojana, significant efforts have been made to support entrepreneurs with loans for industrial units.

During the inauguration, the minister distributed electric potter's wheels and pugmills to artisans, furthering the festival's mission to revive traditional crafts. Officials aim to widen the reach this year, targeting the distribution of 2,500 wheels and 300 pugmills.

