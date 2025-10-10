Left Menu

Clay Crafts Revival: Uttar Pradesh's Mati Kala Mahotsav 2025

Uttar Pradesh's 'Mati Kala Mahotsav, 2025' promotes traditional and modern clay crafts. The festival offers free stalls for artisans, includes the launch of a new portal and app, and aims to enhance cultural heritage. It supports artisans with tools and loans under the Mukhyamantri Mati Kala Rojgar Yojana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-10-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 23:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister, Rakesh Sachan, inaugurated the 'Mati Kala Mahotsav, 2025' at Khadi Bhawan, a festival dedicated to promoting clay crafts. The event, spanning ten days, concludes on October 19 and offers 50 free stalls to artisans from various districts.

Notably, the festival saw the launch of the Mati Kala Portal and an e-verification mobile app by Sachan, who emphasized the cultural significance of crafting clay objects in the state. Under the Mukhyamantri Mati Kala Rojgar Yojana, significant efforts have been made to support entrepreneurs with loans for industrial units.

During the inauguration, the minister distributed electric potter's wheels and pugmills to artisans, furthering the festival's mission to revive traditional crafts. Officials aim to widen the reach this year, targeting the distribution of 2,500 wheels and 300 pugmills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

