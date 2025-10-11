George Clooney Shines in 'Jay Kelly': A Comedy-Drama on Fame's Price

In his latest movie "Jay Kelly," George Clooney draws from his Hollywood experiences to play an ageing superstar. The film, blending humor with serious reflections on fame's cost, premiered at London's Film Festival.

Clooney, 64, acknowledges parallels with his own life but emphasizes fewer regrets. "It's personal," he said, noting his family and friends' vital roles. "I'm not as unhappy as Kelly," he added, highlighting differences between his reality and the character's journey.

The film, directed by Noah Baumbach, explores an actor's life crisis amid a European trip. Baumbach highlights the universal struggle between public persona and true self. "Jay Kelly" hits select theaters in November, followed by a Netflix release on December 5.

