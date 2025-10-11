Left Menu

George Clooney Shines in 'Jay Kelly': A Comedy-Drama on Fame's Price

George Clooney channels his Hollywood experiences in 'Jay Kelly,' a comedy-drama exploring celebrity life. Directed by Noah Baumbach, the film features Clooney as Jay Kelly, who navigates fame's impact during a European trip. It examines the personal and professional challenges faced by a global superstar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 04:24 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 04:24 IST
In his latest movie "Jay Kelly," George Clooney draws from his Hollywood experiences to play an ageing superstar. The film, blending humor with serious reflections on fame's cost, premiered at London's Film Festival.

Clooney, 64, acknowledges parallels with his own life but emphasizes fewer regrets. "It's personal," he said, noting his family and friends' vital roles. "I'm not as unhappy as Kelly," he added, highlighting differences between his reality and the character's journey.

The film, directed by Noah Baumbach, explores an actor's life crisis amid a European trip. Baumbach highlights the universal struggle between public persona and true self. "Jay Kelly" hits select theaters in November, followed by a Netflix release on December 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sports World Buzz: NBA Heads to China, Italy-Israel Soccer and More

FCC Intensifies Crackdown on Chinese Electronics in the U.S. Market

Major League Rugby: Resilience Amidst Change

Trump's Tariff Threat: A Revival of Trade Tensions with China

