Celebrating a Cinematic Legend: Amitabh Bachchan at 83
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extends birthday greetings to legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, recalling their camaraderie from their parliamentary debut in 1984. She highlights the actor's ongoing connection to the Kolkata International Film Festival, celebrating his contributions to Indian cinema as he turns 83.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee celebrated the 83rd birthday of iconic film star Amitabh Bachchan with a heartfelt message on Saturday. Banerjee reminisced about their shared history, dating back to their first-time membership in the Indian Parliament in 1984.
Expressing admiration, she wished Bachchan continued health and happiness through a post on X, highlighting the special bond they have maintained over the years. Banerjee also emphasized Bachchan's significant involvement in the Kolkata International Film Festival, acknowledging the frequent appearances he and his wife Jaya Bachchan have made at the event.
Banerjee affectionately noted the duo's contribution to the festival's prestige, describing them as crucial members of the 'Festival Parivar'. Concluding her message, Banerjee offered warm birthday wishes to the veteran actor, underscoring his enduring influence in Indian cinema.
