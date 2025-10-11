Left Menu

Sufi-Bhakti Fusion: Mukhtiyar Ali's Musical Mission

Rajasthani singer Mukhtiyar Ali, renowned for interpreting the poetry of Kabir, Mira, and Bulleh Shah, emphasizes the unifying essence of Sufi and Bhakti traditions at the KNMA Festival. Performing with Prahlad Tipanya, Ali's 'Prem Ras' encapsulates love as the core connector of human experiences, resonating with the festival's theme of diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 16:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthani musician Mukhtiyar Ali, celebrated for his interpretations of renowned poets like Kabir and Mira, asserts the inclusive nature of Sufi and Bhakti traditions. He claims that both forms of spiritual music aim to unite people under a shared philosophy of love and unity.

At the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art's musical festival, Ali, performing alongside singer Prahlad Tipanya, embraces the title of 'Sufi-Bhakti' singer. He explains that while he is seen as a Sufi singer, he identifies more with both Sufi and Bhakti traditions. These traditions are renowned for their focus on communal harmony and collective human experience.

The KNMA Festival, curated by cultural thinker TM Krishna, showcases diverse musical genres, aiming to ignite discussions on identity, empathy, and shared human experiences. Ali's performance, titled 'Prem Ras', aligns with the festival's theme, highlighting love as the ultimate force for connecting people across different cultural and music traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

