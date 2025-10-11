Classic Legends Rev Up Festival Sales with Jawa and Yezdi

Classic Legends, the force behind Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles, has seen a major boost in sales during the ongoing festival season. The surge is attributed to new launches, GST-linked price adjustments, and an expanded retail footprint.

At a recent Jawa Yezdi Rider Club event in Jaipur, Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Classic Legends, revealed that bookings in Rajasthan have tripled this season compared to the previous year. This spike is fueled by the launch of the Roadster and Adventure models, reduced prices due to GST cuts on sub-350 cc bikes, and a positive consumer outlook.

The company has also expanded its digital presence, now selling on Amazon after previously selling on Flipkart. The newly launched Yezdi Roadster, designed for long-distance tours and customizable with over 50 options, exemplifies this strategy. Rajasthan, hosting 14 dealerships across 11 cities, represents about 5% of the company's retail network, with consumers valuing quality blended with classic styles.