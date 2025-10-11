Left Menu

Classic Legends Rev Up Festival Sales with Jawa and Yezdi

Classic Legends, the maker of Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles, has experienced a significant rise in sales this festival season due to new product launches, GST-related price reductions, and expanded retail outlets. The company's bookings in Rajasthan have tripled compared to last year, driven by successful strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-10-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 17:32 IST
Classic Legends Rev Up Festival Sales with Jawa and Yezdi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Classic Legends, the force behind Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles, has seen a major boost in sales during the ongoing festival season. The surge is attributed to new launches, GST-linked price adjustments, and an expanded retail footprint.

At a recent Jawa Yezdi Rider Club event in Jaipur, Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Classic Legends, revealed that bookings in Rajasthan have tripled this season compared to the previous year. This spike is fueled by the launch of the Roadster and Adventure models, reduced prices due to GST cuts on sub-350 cc bikes, and a positive consumer outlook.

The company has also expanded its digital presence, now selling on Amazon after previously selling on Flipkart. The newly launched Yezdi Roadster, designed for long-distance tours and customizable with over 50 options, exemplifies this strategy. Rajasthan, hosting 14 dealerships across 11 cities, represents about 5% of the company's retail network, with consumers valuing quality blended with classic styles.

TRENDING

1
Cybercriminal Nabbed in Manipur for Jharkhand Fraud

Cybercriminal Nabbed in Manipur for Jharkhand Fraud

 India
2
Turkish-Syrian Security Talks: A Step Towards Cooperation

Turkish-Syrian Security Talks: A Step Towards Cooperation

 Turkey
3
BSF Trainees Ascend to Command: Debut of Drone Warfare

BSF Trainees Ascend to Command: Debut of Drone Warfare

 India
4
Campus Tragedy in West Bengal: Calls for Justice and Accountability

Campus Tragedy in West Bengal: Calls for Justice and Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025