Karnataka Allocates Rs 10 Crore for Lalbagh Development
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced a Rs 10 crore allocation for the enhancement of Bengaluru's Lalbagh, a major attraction. Amidst concerns about land use for a tunnel project, he assured that the project won't affect Lalbagh. He made commitments to enhance public amenities and infrastructure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-10-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 18:09 IST
- India
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has announced a significant financial commitment to Bengaluru's iconic Lalbagh garden, allocating Rs 10 crore for its development.
Addressing rumors about land acquisition for a tunnel road project, Shivakumar reassured the public that Lalbagh's land would not be affected, with plans limited to temporary use of a small adjacent area.
In an effort to enhance visitor experience, upcoming amenities include a gym for the elderly and women, free public toilets, and availability of a doctor and ambulance on site. The Deputy CM emphasized continued community engagement through the 'Bengaluru Nadige' initiative.
