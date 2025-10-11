Karnataka Allocates Rs 10 Crore for Lalbagh Development

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has announced a significant financial commitment to Bengaluru's iconic Lalbagh garden, allocating Rs 10 crore for its development.

Addressing rumors about land acquisition for a tunnel road project, Shivakumar reassured the public that Lalbagh's land would not be affected, with plans limited to temporary use of a small adjacent area.

In an effort to enhance visitor experience, upcoming amenities include a gym for the elderly and women, free public toilets, and availability of a doctor and ambulance on site. The Deputy CM emphasized continued community engagement through the 'Bengaluru Nadige' initiative.