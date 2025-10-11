Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart Attracts Rs 3,665 Crore Investment

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav revealed on Saturday that the state has secured investment proposals exceeding Rs 3,665 crore, a promising outcome of the MP Travel Mart currently underway.

The Travel Mart will become an annual fixture, with Bhopal hosting the event on a regular schedule in mid-October, Yadav announced at the opening event. This annual gathering draws international tourism experts and domestic operators, creating a platform for global dialogue and investment opportunities.

The CM highlighted the significance of these proposals, which demonstrate investor confidence in Madhya Pradesh's tourism potential and economic policies. The investments are expected to generate substantial employment and broaden the tourism horizons across regions such as Gwalior-Chambal and Sagar, with regional helicopter services in the pipeline to further boost connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)