Unveiling the Mystery: Updates on Zubeen Garg's Death Investigation

The Assam Police has taken a significant step in the investigation of singer Zubeen Garg's death, inviting select civil society members for an update but withholding the final post-mortem report from public scrutiny.

CID's Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta revealed that the final post-mortem report will remain confidential, countering speculations that it would be disclosed widely. Instead, a briefing for a chosen few will occur to share the current status of the investigation.

The respected artist Zubeen Garg's demise in Singapore spurred a thorough probe involving multiple post-mortem examinations. Amid rumors and numerous FIRs, the Assam Police's Special Investigation Team continues to delve into the circumstances, as the case unfolds under the watchful eyes of court procedures.

