Left Menu

Unveiling the Mystery: Updates on Zubeen Garg's Death Investigation

Eminent members of civil society will soon receive updates on the death investigation of singer Zubeen Garg. Assam Police refused to make the final post-mortem report public, choosing instead to share findings with select individuals. Garg died in Singapore under suspicious circumstances, prompting thorough police inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-10-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 15:41 IST
Unveiling the Mystery: Updates on Zubeen Garg's Death Investigation
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Police has taken a significant step in the investigation of singer Zubeen Garg's death, inviting select civil society members for an update but withholding the final post-mortem report from public scrutiny.

CID's Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta revealed that the final post-mortem report will remain confidential, countering speculations that it would be disclosed widely. Instead, a briefing for a chosen few will occur to share the current status of the investigation.

The respected artist Zubeen Garg's demise in Singapore spurred a thorough probe involving multiple post-mortem examinations. Amid rumors and numerous FIRs, the Assam Police's Special Investigation Team continues to delve into the circumstances, as the case unfolds under the watchful eyes of court procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blaze in Mumbai Business Park: A Close Call Resolved

Blaze in Mumbai Business Park: A Close Call Resolved

 India
2
Madras High Court Criticizes Delay in Corruption Case Sanctions

Madras High Court Criticizes Delay in Corruption Case Sanctions

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Sets Up SIT to Combat Spurious Liquor

Andhra Pradesh Sets Up SIT to Combat Spurious Liquor

 India
4
Unveiling Dharmasthala: New Leads in Mass Burial Case

Unveiling Dharmasthala: New Leads in Mass Burial Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025