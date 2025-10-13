Left Menu

Netflix's New Tamil and Telugu Originals: A Cinematic Wave from the South

Netflix announces six new Tamil and Telugu original films and series, showcasing a diverse range of genres from psychological thrillers to cross-cultural romances. This marks a continued commitment to spotlighting regional stories that resonate globally, following the success of titles like 'Maharaja' and 'Lucky Baskhar'.

  • India

In a thrilling announcement for cinema lovers, Netflix has unveiled a lineup of six new Tamil and Telugu original films and series. This move comes as part of the platform's ongoing commitment to amplify regional stories that continue to gain international acclaim.

Notable additions include psychological thrillers and cross-cultural romances, such as Vijay Sethupati's 'Maharaja' and Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lucky Baskhar'. These titles have successfully captivated audiences, with 'Maharaja' becoming the most-watched Indian film globally on Netflix.

Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India, expressed excitement about this venture, emphasizing the rich storytelling from the South. This new slate promises a fresh wave of original content, crafted in collaboration with emerging voices from Tamil and Telugu cinema, offering diverse storytelling across genres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

