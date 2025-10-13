Delhi Government Eyes Revival of Once-Defunct B&B Scheme With Goa Inspiration

The Delhi government is considering a revival of its previously defunct Bed and Breakfast (B&B) scheme, looking towards Goa's successful homestay policy for guidance. Officials are keen to introduce beneficial policy adaptations to rejuvenate the scheme which has faced significant competition from burgeoning AirBnB and homestay industries.

Since its 2007 inception, the initiative registered over 2,200 rooms across 432 homes, providing guests with affordable accommodations comparable to a home environment. Financial incentives and promotional support are being planned to support local homestay operators in Delhi's hinterland areas.

Officials hinted at revising the categorization of properties into 'homestay' or 'bed and breakfast' centers to streamline services and registration processes. With policy changes in sight, the government aims to finalize these developments promptly, potentially opening new avenues for local tourism business.